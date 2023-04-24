Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 454 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,294 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.65. 76,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,576. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

