Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.44.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $375.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $357.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

