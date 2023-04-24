Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $89.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.53.
Medtronic Stock Up 3.0 %
MDT opened at $88.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $109.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
