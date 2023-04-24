Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $89.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.53.

MDT opened at $88.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $109.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

