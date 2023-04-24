Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,554,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 703,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

