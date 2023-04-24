Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

TAN traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 358,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

