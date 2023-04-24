Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 11,533 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.56% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $27,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,249,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 86,680 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,284,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,714,000.

Shares of PPA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

