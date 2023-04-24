Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Reaches $1.44

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $90.49 million and approximately $82,595.08 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00005263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.58492446 USD and is up 11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $96,809.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

