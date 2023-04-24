Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $207,219.40

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $51.73 million and approximately $207,219.40 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00011419 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003636 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,786,913 coins and its circulating supply is 16,565,129 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

