MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,084 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.1% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $314.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,611,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,206,895. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $334.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.46 and a 200-day moving average of $289.05.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

