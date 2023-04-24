MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BITO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.