MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 185,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,835. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

See Also

