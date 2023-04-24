MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Park National by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park National stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.80. 11,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,945. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $151.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.35.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. Park National had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

