Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 269 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 370,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 371,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,286. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

