Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $122.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,709. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $173.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

