Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 49 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 1.9% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,690. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.32.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

