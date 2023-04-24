Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 4,404 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 6,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 54,680 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,167 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.16. 7,897,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,810,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

