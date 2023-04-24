Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $7.54 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $140.60. 262,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,913. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

