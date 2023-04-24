Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.39. 2,104,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,678,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

