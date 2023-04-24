Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,109. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

SLB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505,343. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

