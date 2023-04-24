Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 249 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.09. 592,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

