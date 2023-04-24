Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

