Mizuho Boosts Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $110.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.20.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $74.91 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,925 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 518.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

