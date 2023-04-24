Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $25.23 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 528,053 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises 20.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vale were worth $25,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vale by 1,441.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Vale Stock Down 0.6 %

VALE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. 20,565,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,330,846. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.