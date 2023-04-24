Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $900,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up about 0.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,486 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 601,515 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,929 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $23.29. 361,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,204. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

