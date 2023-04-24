Moneda USA Inc. Has $17.19 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Moneda USA Inc. lessened its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 738,575 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 27.1% of Moneda USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $11,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,415,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,382,990. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 40.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Articles

