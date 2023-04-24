Morgan Stanley Boosts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $63.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

