Morling Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $213.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.59 and a 200 day moving average of $150.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $552.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.