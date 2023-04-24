Morling Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

