MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 104,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 661,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

MRC Global Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $830.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in MRC Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 90,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 226,233 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

