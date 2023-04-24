Mullen Group (MTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Mullen Group to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$496.70 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.93%.

Mullen Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$10.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.55.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTL. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.45.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

