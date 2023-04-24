Mystic Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.53.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 697,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

