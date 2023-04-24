Mystic Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.71. 213,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,101. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $242.92. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

