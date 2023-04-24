Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA remained flat at $46.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 524,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,667,494. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.