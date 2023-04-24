Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA remained flat at $46.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 524,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,667,494. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.