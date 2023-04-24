Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.79. The stock had a trading volume of 111,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

