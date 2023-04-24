Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $62.32 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

