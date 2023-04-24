Mystic Asset Management Inc. Takes $346,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,109. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.3 %

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 583,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,144. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.