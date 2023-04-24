Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $48,657.30 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,678,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, April 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,689 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $91,662.03.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,612 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $143,999.56.

On Friday, March 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $91,229.04.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. 1,157,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.21. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.