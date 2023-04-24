National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.45

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPGF. UBS Group lowered their price target on National Express Group from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

National Express Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

See Also

