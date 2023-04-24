Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.
Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.0763 dividend. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Naturgy Energy Group’s payout ratio is 99.20%.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.