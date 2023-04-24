Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.81 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 79.6% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $787,677.77 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00144508 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00068455 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00037186 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039373 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,978,028 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.