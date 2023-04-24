Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $339.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,903.82% and a negative net margin of 169.05%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,958 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $10,619,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,506,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 365.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,600 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

