Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,098. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.