Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Netlist Trading Up 31.8 %
NLST stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. 10,741,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,330. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.
Netlist Company Profile
