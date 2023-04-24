Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Netlist Trading Up 31.8 %

NLST stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. 10,741,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,330. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Netlist Company Profile

Further Reading

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

