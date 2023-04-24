New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,169 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

MCD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.70. 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.54. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $293.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.