New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,575 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AT&T by 12,202.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,984,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,502,000 after buying an additional 161,140 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.58. 28,081,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,482,625. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

