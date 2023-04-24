New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,522 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.7% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,312. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.