New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 685 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,210. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $180.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

