New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $185.62. 1,317,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,405. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

