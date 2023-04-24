New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.52. The stock had a trading volume of 615,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.93. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

