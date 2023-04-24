New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.0% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 134,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,801. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

